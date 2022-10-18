Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 3463.83 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 22.19 points or 0.64% today to 3463.83


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 132.30 points or 3.97% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 36.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 21.30% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.64% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.14% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.64% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 834.58 points or 19.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.24% 0.6382 Delayed Quote.0.02%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.48% 1.1471 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.62% 0.736198 Delayed Quote.6.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.28% 0.012328 Delayed Quote.5.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.12% 1.014641 Delayed Quote.16.76%
