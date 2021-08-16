EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 4202.44 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 27.26 points or 0.64% today to 4202.44

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a 10 trading day winning streak

--Off 23.09% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 42.06% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 27.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.64% from its 2021 closing high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 20.71% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 649.80 points or 18.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

