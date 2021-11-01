EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 4280.47 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 29.91 points or 0.70% today to 4280.47
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 59.59 points or 1.41% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 21.67% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008
--Up 41.76% from its 52-week low of 3019.54 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Rose 41.76% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 22.95% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 727.83 points or 20.49%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
