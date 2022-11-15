Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 3915.09 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 12:53pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 27.58 points or 0.71% today to 3915.09


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 187.06 points or 5.02% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 28.35% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 11.05% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 19.40% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.86% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 383.32 points or 8.92%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1252ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.65% 0.65234 Delayed Quote.1.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.50% 1.14433 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.30% 0.725042 Delayed Quote.4.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.52% 0.011896 Delayed Quote.2.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.56% 0.963735 Delayed Quote.10.10%
