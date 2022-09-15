EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 3541.79 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 25.77 points or 0.72% today to 3541.79

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 104.72 points or 2.87% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Off 35.18% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 19.53% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.42% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.36% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.42% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 756.62 points or 17.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1247ET