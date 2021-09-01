EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.74% Higher at 4227.27 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 30.86 points or 0.74% today to 4227.27

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 22.64% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 42.90% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.06% from its 2021 closing high of 4229.70 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 21.42% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 674.63 points or 18.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

