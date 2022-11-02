Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.79% Lower at 3622.01 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 29.01 points or 0.79% today to 3622.01


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 33.72% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 17.71% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.46% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.53% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.46% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 676.40 points or 15.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1336ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.31% 0.64942 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.16% 1.16123 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.04% 0.743113 Delayed Quote.6.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.3.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.11% 1.013541 Delayed Quote.15.02%
HOT NEWS