EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 3593.18 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 28.83 points or 0.80% today to 3593.18

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 57.84 points or 1.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 34.24% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 18.36% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.58% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.19% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.58% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 705.23 points or 16.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1335ET