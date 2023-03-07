The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 34.82 points or 0.81% today to 4278.96
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 21.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 0.81% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 30.49% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 22.07% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.81% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 10.97% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 485.34 points or 12.79%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
