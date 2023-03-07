The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 34.82 points or 0.81% today to 4278.96

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 21.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.81% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.49% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 22.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.81% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.97% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 485.34 points or 12.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

