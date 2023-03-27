The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 34.00 points or 0.82% today to 4164.62

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 23.79% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 3.46% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.01% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.46% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.00% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 371.00 points or 9.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

