EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 3882.78 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 32.31 points or 0.83% today to 3882.78

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 28.94% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 11.77% from its 52-week high of 4400.81 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.41% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.60% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 415.63 points or 9.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-16-22 1308ET