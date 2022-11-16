Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 3882.78 -- Data Talk

11/16/2022 | 01:09pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 32.31 points or 0.83% today to 3882.78


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 28.94% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 11.77% from its 52-week high of 4400.81 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.41% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.60% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 415.63 points or 9.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1308ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.71% 0.64871 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.10% 1.14554 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.61% 0.722872 Delayed Quote.4.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.82% 0.011813 Delayed Quote.1.41%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.28% 0.96302 Delayed Quote.10.18%
HOT NEWS