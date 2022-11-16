EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 3882.78 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 32.31 points or 0.83% today to 3882.78
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Off 28.94% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Off 11.77% from its 52-week high of 4400.81 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 18.41% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 11.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.60% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 18.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 7.33%
--Year-to-date it is down 415.63 points or 9.67%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-16-22 1308ET