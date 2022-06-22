EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.84% Lower at 3464.64 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 29.36 points or 0.84% today to 3464.64

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 36.60% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 21.28% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.07% from its 52-week low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 15.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.12% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.07% from its 2022 closing low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 833.77 points or 19.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1237ET