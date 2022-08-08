EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 3757.22 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 31.83 points or 0.85% today to 3757.22

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 31.24% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 14.64% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 11.83% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.46% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.83% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 541.19 points or 12.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

