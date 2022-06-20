EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 3469.83 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 31.37 points or 0.91% today to 3469.83

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 41.92 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Monday, June 6, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 36.50% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 21.17% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.22% from its 52-week low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 15.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.00% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.22% from its 2022 closing low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 828.58 points or 19.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

