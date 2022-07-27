Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 3607.78 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 32.42 points or 0.91% today to 3607.78


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 33.98% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 18.03% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 7.38% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 12.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.86% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.38% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 690.63 points or 16.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1236ET

