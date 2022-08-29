EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 3570.51 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 33.17 points or 0.92% today to 3570.51

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 104.03 points or 2.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 34.66% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 18.88% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.27% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.71% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.27% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 727.90 points or 16.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1248ET