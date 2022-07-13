EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.95% Lower at 3453.97 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 33.08 points or 0.95% today to 3453.97

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 36.79% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 21.53% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 2.80% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.36% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.80% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 844.44 points or 19.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

