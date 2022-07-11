EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.99% Lower at 3471.69 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 34.86 points or 0.99% today to 3471.69

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 36.47% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 21.12% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 3.33% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.96% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.33% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 826.72 points or 19.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

07-11-22 1234ET