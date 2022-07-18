Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.00% Higher at 3511.86 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 34.66 points or 1.00% today to 3511.86


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 115.25 points or 3.39% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Off 35.73% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 20.21% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.52% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 10.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.04% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 786.55 points or 18.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1235ET

