  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 4246.13 -- Data Talk

09/06/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 44.15 points or 1.05% today to 4246.13

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 22.30% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008

--Up 43.54% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 28.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.96% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 693.49 points or 19.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1247ET

