Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.06% Lower at 3447.72 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 36.76 points or 1.06% today to 3447.72


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 36.91% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 21.67% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.14% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.50% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 850.69 points or 19.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.54% 0.65567 Delayed Quote.3.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.10% 1.14588 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.20% 0.742931 Delayed Quote.7.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.00% 0.012413 Delayed Quote.5.87%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.18% 1.013592 Delayed Quote.15.63%

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND ..
3Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
4Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection
5S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period

HOT NEWS