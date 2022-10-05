EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.06% Lower at 3447.72 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 36.76 points or 1.06% today to 3447.72

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 36.91% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 21.67% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 5.14% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.50% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.14% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 850.69 points or 19.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1236ET