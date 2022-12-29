Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 3850.07 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 41.25 points or 1.08% today to 3850.07


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 29.54% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.34% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 448.34 points or 10.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.63519 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.12985 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.691989 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
EURO STOXX 50 1.08% 3850.07 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.35% 0.011319 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.37% 0.937453 Delayed Quote.6.90%
Latest news
12:48pFranklin Limited Duration Income Trust (“FTF” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
12:45pFranklin Universal Trust (“FT” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
12:44pTempleton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
12:43pTempleton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
12:42pChinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft- U.S. military
RE
12:42pClearday, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:41pItaly PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
RE
12:40pSouthwest Airlines Says Plan To Return To Normal Operations With Minimal Disruptions On Dec. 30
RE
12:40pSouthwest airlines co - plan to return to normal operations with…
RE
12:38pFranchetti, Colato is the new chief technical operations officer
AN
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
2U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
3Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worrie..
4China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
5Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data, Tesla jumps

HOT NEWS