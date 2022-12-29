EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 3850.07 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 41.25 points or 1.08% today to 3850.07

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 29.54% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 12.34% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.34% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 448.34 points or 10.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET