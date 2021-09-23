EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 4194.92 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 44.73 points or 1.08% today to 4194.92

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 151.29 points or 3.74% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 23.23% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 41.81% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 32.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 20.49% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 642.28 points or 18.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

