EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Higher at 4194.92 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 44.73 points or 1.08% today to 4194.92
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 151.29 points or 3.74% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021
--Off 23.23% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021
--Up 41.81% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 32.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.21% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021
--Up 20.49% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%
--Year-to-date it is up 642.28 points or 18.08%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
09-23-21 1233ET