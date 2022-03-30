EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Lower at 3959.14 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 43.04 points or 1.08% today to 3959.14

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 27.55% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 10.05% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 12.95% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 1.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.86% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.95% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 339.27 points or 7.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET