EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 4075.94 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 47.19 points or 1.14% today to 4075.94

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 25.41% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Off 1.98% from its 52-week high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 37.78% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 27.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.98% from its 2021 closing high of 4158.14 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 17.08% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 523.30 points or 14.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

