EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 4265.86 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 48.80 points or 1.16% today to 4265.86

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 158.73 points or 3.86% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.93% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 3.08% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 22.53% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.08% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 22.53% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 713.22 points or 20.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

