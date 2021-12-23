EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 4265.86 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 48.80 points or 1.16% today to 4265.86
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 158.73 points or 3.86% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 21.93% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
--Off 3.08% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 22.53% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 20.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.08% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 22.53% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 4.99%
--Year-to-date it is up 713.22 points or 20.08%
