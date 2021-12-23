Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 4265.86 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 12:32pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 48.80 points or 1.16% today to 4265.86

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 158.73 points or 3.86% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.93% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 3.08% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 22.53% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.08% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 22.53% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 713.22 points or 20.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1232ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.42% 0.63922 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.43% 1.18331 Delayed Quote.5.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.31% 0.689232 Delayed Quote.6.53%
EURO STOXX 50 1.16% 4265.86 Delayed Quote.18.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.64% 0.011765 Delayed Quote.4.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.08% 0.882161 Delayed Quote.8.21%
