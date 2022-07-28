EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.23% Higher at 3652.20 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 44.42 points or 1.23% today to 3652.20.

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 76.84 points or 2.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 33.16% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 17.02% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 8.70% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 11.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.85% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.70% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 646.21 points or 15.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

