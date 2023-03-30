The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 54.15 points or 1.28% today to 4285.42

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 154.80 points or 3.75% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 23, 2023 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 21.58% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 0.66% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.69% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 9.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.66% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 11.13% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 491.80 points or 12.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1244ET