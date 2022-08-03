Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 3732.54 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 47.91 points or 1.30% today to 3732.54


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 31.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 15.20% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 11.09% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.02% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.09% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 565.87 points or 13.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.77% 0.68345 Delayed Quote.7.16%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.06% 1.19632 Delayed Quote.0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.33% 0.766401 Delayed Quote.8.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.48% 0.012454 Delayed Quote.4.69%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.07% 0.985212 Delayed Quote.10.79%
Latest news "Markets"
12:42pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 3732.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 3661.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6472.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends 1.03% Higher at 13587.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 7445.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:29aSouth African rand dips as dollar gains on U.S. service sector data
RE
11:19aNewly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
RE
11:17aU.S. stocks advance, Treasury yields rise following strong economic data, Fed resolve
RE
11:13aAnalysis-Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
3Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5China stocks extend losses as cautious investors monitor Sino-U.S. rela..

HOT NEWS