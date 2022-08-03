EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 3732.54 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 47.91 points or 1.30% today to 3732.54

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 31.69% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 15.20% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 11.09% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 9.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.02% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.09% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 565.87 points or 13.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1241ET