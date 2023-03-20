The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 54.43 points or 1.34% today to 4119.42
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 24.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Off 4.51% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 25.63% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 6.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.51% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 6.83% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 2.81%
--Year-to-date it is up 325.80 points or 8.59%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-20-23 1335ET