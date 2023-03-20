The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 54.43 points or 1.34% today to 4119.42

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 24.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 4.51% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 25.63% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.51% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.83% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 325.80 points or 8.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1335ET