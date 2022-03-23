EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.45% Lower at 3869.22 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 56.90 points or 1.45% today to 3869.22

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 29.19% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.38% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 0.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.91% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 10.38% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 429.19 points or 9.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1449ET