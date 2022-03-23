Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.45% Lower at 3869.22 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 56.90 points or 1.45% today to 3869.22


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 29.19% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.38% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Rose 0.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.91% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 10.38% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 429.19 points or 9.98%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1449ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.74% 0.68136 Delayed Quote.5.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.19989 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.33% 0.722878 Delayed Quote.3.56%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.45% 3869.22 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.22% 0.011881 Delayed Quote.0.92%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.908513 Delayed Quote.3.20%
