EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.47% Higher at 3527.79 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 51.16 points or 1.47% today to 3527.79


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 35.44% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 19.85% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 7.59% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.68% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.59% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 770.62 points or 17.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.18% 0.63798 Delayed Quote.1.36%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.62% 1.14219 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.62% 0.738678 Delayed Quote.6.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.42% 0.012234 Delayed Quote.4.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 1.013038 Delayed Quote.15.30%
