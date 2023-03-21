The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 62.18 points or 1.51% today to 4181.60

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 116.61 points or 2.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 23.48% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 3.06% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.53% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.06% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.44% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 387.98 points or 10.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

