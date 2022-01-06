Log in
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 4324.81 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 12:34pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 67.34 points or 1.53% today to 4324.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 20.86% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.74% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 24.22% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 26.40 points or 0.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.63% 0.63419 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.19719 Delayed Quote.0.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.41% 0.695841 Delayed Quote.0.19%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.53% 4324.81 Delayed Quote.2.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011887 Delayed Quote.0.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.884564 Delayed Quote.0.77%
