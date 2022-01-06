EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 4324.81 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 67.34 points or 1.53% today to 4324.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 20.86% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.74% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 24.22% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.53% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 26.40 points or 0.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

