EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.64% Higher at 3532.32 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 57.14 points or 1.64% today to 3532.32

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day losing streak

--Off 35.36% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 19.75% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 3475.18 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 14.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.58% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.64% from its 2022 closing low of 3475.18 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 766.09 points or 17.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1240ET