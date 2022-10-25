Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.64% Higher at 3585.58 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 57.79 points or 1.64% today to 3585.58


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 108.95 points or 3.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 34.38% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 18.54% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 9.35% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Down 15.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.36% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.35% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 712.83 points or 16.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1239ET

HOT NEWS