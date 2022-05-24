EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.64% Lower at 3647.56 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 60.83 points or 1.64% today to 3647.56

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 33.25% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 17.13% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 4.06% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 9.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.95% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.06% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 650.85 points or 15.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1237ET