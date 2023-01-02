EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 3856.09 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 62.47 points or 1.65% today to 3856.09

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 29.43% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 12.20% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.60% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 62.47 points or 1.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

