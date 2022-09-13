EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.65% Lower at 3586.18 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 60.33 points or 1.65% today to 3586.18

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 34.37% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 18.52% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.74% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.35% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.74% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 712.23 points or 16.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1245ET