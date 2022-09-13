Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.65% Lower at 3586.18 -- Data Talk

09/13/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 60.33 points or 1.65% today to 3586.18


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 34.37% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 18.52% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.74% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.35% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.74% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 712.23 points or 16.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.64% 0.676 Delayed Quote.6.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.15268 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.11% 0.761238 Delayed Quote.9.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.02% 0.012577 Delayed Quote.5.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.24% 0.99977 Delayed Quote.12.90%
HOT NEWS