EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 3986.83 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 65.01 points or 1.66% today to 3986.83
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 27.04% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Off 9.23% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 21.59% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 3.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.23% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 21.59% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.56%
--Year-to-date it is down 311.58 points or 7.25%
