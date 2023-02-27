EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 4248.01 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 69.19 points or 1.66% today to 4248.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 22.26% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 1.15% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.55% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.15% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 10.16% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 454.39 points or 11.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

