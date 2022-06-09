EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.70% Lower at 3724.45 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 64.48 points or 1.70% today to 3724.45

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 113.97 points or 2.97% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 31.84% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Off 15.38% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.25% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 9.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.20% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.25% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is down 573.96 points or 13.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1233ET