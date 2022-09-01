EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 3456.70 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 60.55 points or 1.72% today to 3456.70

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 217.84 points or 5.93% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 36.74% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 21.47% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 2.88% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 18.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.30% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.88% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 841.71 points or 19.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1250ET