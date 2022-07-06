EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.85% Higher at 3421.84 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 62.01 points or 1.85% today to 3421.84

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 37.38% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 22.26% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 16.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.09% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 876.57 points or 20.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1234ET