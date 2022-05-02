EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 3732.44 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 70.42 points or 1.85% today to 3732.44

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 31.70% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 15.20% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.02% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.48% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 565.97 points or 13.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1235ET