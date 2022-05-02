Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 3732.44 -- Data Talk

05/02/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 70.42 points or 1.85% today to 3732.44


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 31.70% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 15.20% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.48% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.02% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.48% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 565.97 points or 13.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1235ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:52pEXCLUSIVE : Trade involved erroneous calculation relating to nasd…
RE
12:52pEXCLUSIVE : Erroneous trade which caused flash crash in european…
RE
12:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 3732.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.42% Lower at 3673.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.66% Lower at 6425.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 1.13% Lower at 13939.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.46% Lower at 443.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pToronto Stocks Slide; Cargojet Takes Off on 1Q Beat, Dividend Hike, Buyback Plan
DJ
12:10pWall Street falls in volatile trading as focus turns to Fed meet
RE
11:32aINDEX REVIEW : A complicated few weeks
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Analyst recommendations: Charter Communications, Chevron, Match Group, ..
3Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
4European stocks mark bleak start to May, hit by brief crash
5Mercedes Benz : Sales start for the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class

HOT NEWS