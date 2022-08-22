EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.93% Lower at 3658.22 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 72.10 points or 1.93% today to 3658.22

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 119.16 points or 3.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 33.05% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Off 16.89% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 8.88% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 12.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.71% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.88% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 640.19 points or 14.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1237ET