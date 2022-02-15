Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 4143.71 -- Data Talk

02/15/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 79.26 points or 1.95% today to 4143.71


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 24.17% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 5.86% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb 26, 2021

--Rose 11.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.66% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.20% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 154.70 points or 3.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.26% 0.62906 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.43% 1.19165 Delayed Quote.0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.56% 0.691004 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO STOXX 50 1.95% 4143.71 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.09% 0.011698 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.38% 0.881181 Delayed Quote.0.05%
Latest news "Markets"
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 4143.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.41% Higher at 3749.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.86% Higher at 6979.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pDAX Ends 1.98% Higher at 15412.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 7608.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.43% Higher at 467.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pFTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Up as Possible De-Escalation in Ukraine Eases Fears
DJ
12:15pEUROPE : European shares rebound as risk assets powered by signs of easing Ukraine-Russia tensions
RE
12:11pToronto Stocks Edge Higher; Restaurant Brands Rises as Tim Hortons, Burger King Shine in 4Q
DJ
11:58aMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 2%…
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
4DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS