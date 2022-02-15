EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.95% Higher at 4143.71 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 79.26 points or 1.95% today to 4143.71

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 24.17% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 5.86% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 3636.44 hit Friday, Feb 26, 2021

--Rose 11.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.66% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.20% from its 2022 closing low of 4054.36 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 154.70 points or 3.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

