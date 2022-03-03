EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.06% Lower at 3741.78 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 78.81 points or 2.06% today to 3741.78

--Down 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 31.52% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Off 14.99% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 1.97% from its 52-week low of 3669.54 hit Friday, March 5, 2021

--Rose 1.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.81% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 556.63 points or 12.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

