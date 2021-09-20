EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.11% Lower at 4043.63 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 87.21 points or 2.11% today to 4043.63

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 126.24 points or 3.03% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 26.00% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Off 4.77% from its 52-week high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 36.69% from its 52-week low of 2958.21 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 27.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.77% from its 2021 closing high of 4246.13 hit Monday, Sept. 6, 2021

--Up 16.15% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 490.99 points or 13.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

