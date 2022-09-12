Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.14% Higher at 3646.51 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 76.47 points or 2.14% today to 3646.51


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 156.50 points or 4.48% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 33.27% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

--Off 17.15% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 8.53% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 12.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.98% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.53% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 651.90 points or 15.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1246ET

